Picture of moorland murder victim is released by police

POLICE HAVE released a photograph of a man who was found dead in moorlands in Sheffield, who is thought to have been murdered.

The body was discovered in moorlands near the A628 and Woodhead Tunnels on Monday, and police last night revealed they are treating the case as a murder investigation.

The man found dead has been named by police as Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, 34, from Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injuries. Police believe his death is suspicious and have launched a murder inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We’re in the process of piecing together Craig’s movements in the days leading up to his death.

“Did you see him in the days before? Did you speak to him or know what his plans were?

“I would urge anyone who knew him, or had contact with him before his death, to come forward as any small piece of information could be crucial.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle, or anyone acting suspiciously, on the slip road off the A628 or the car park near Woodhead Tunnels at any time between 7am on Saturday August 20 and 11am on Monday August 22.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to find out what happened to Craig.

“We are providing support and regular updates to his family; they deserve to know what happened to him, so please come forward if you can help.”

There is currently a cordon in place at Mr Nelson’s address in Montgomery Square while police carry out their enquiries.

It is understood ramblers and day trippers who flocked to the area over the weekend may have vital information that could lead them to a killer.

Anyone with information should ring the police on 101, quoting incident number 819 of 23 August 2016.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.