Pictures: Goths gather in Whitby

It's that time of year again! Goths from far and wide have flocked to Whitby to celebrate all things alternative.

The town is packed to the rafters, with the swing bridge closed on Saturday morning to road traffic due to the volume of people crossing it.

A woman admires the view from the graveyard at St Mary's Church during Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301f

Last night the Goths gathered for live music at Whitby Pavilion. The bands performing were: Theatre of Hate, The Membranes, Hands Off Gretel and Pussycat and The Dirty Johnsons.

Tonight will see live performances from: The Birthday Massacre, Lupen Tooth, Vince Ripper and the Rodent Show and Massive Ego.

Strong winds have failed to dampen spirits, despite leaving many people clinging onto their hats! Football fans will be hoping it calms down tomorrow ahead of the Goth Weekend charity match, where Stokoemotiv Whitby FC take on Real Gothic FC at Whitby Town's Turnbull Ground. Doors open at 1pm for a 2pm kick off. Entry is £1 and raises funds for three charities: Macmillan Cancer Support in Yorkshire as well as the Willow Foundation and SOS Children's Villages UK.

People have been telling us on Facebook what they love about the weekend. Nicola Turford: "The acceptance of all the diversity." Susan Flude: "Seeing everyone enjoying themselves." Carol Anne Cavendish: "The sheer genius of some of the costumes. It's a true art form and I love it."

A woman and a werewolf parade down Church Street at the Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301m

Here are some of the best pictures so far.

Send your Goth Weekend pictures to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.

Helen Hutson-Pope from Surrey visits Whitby Abbey during Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301d

Sisters Lucy, 7, and Holly Bowler, 4, dress as purple witches for Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301h

A pair sit and take in the view on a surprisingly sunny October Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301g