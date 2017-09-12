Police appeal after injured man found unconscious in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has today appealed for witnesses after a man was found unconscious and injured in Scarborough.

It happened on Vernon Road at 3.30pm on Monday, August 28 when the 22-year-old man was discovered by officers.

An ambulance was called s and he was taken to hospital where his injuries were treated and he was discharged following treatment.

A force spokesperson said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from the public that might have seen the man on Vernon Road."

He was wearing a white, short-sleeved T-shirt and beige chinos at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, select option two, and ask for Jamie Manson. People can also email jamie.manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If people wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170153480.