Police appeal after York cyclist dies following collision

A CYCLIST died eight days after he was involved in collision with a car in York.

Police are appealing for information about the collision after the death of the 56-year-old York man.

He was riding a silver bicycle that was involved in collision with a blue BMW being driven by a 34-year-old woman at 4pm on Saturday June 3 on Malton Road, near Elmfield Avenue in York.

The injured man was taken to York District Hospital. He died at his home address on Sunday June 11.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who recalls seeing the cyclist or BMW prior to the collision, is asked to contact police as soon as possible, to assist the investigation.

Please dial 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to TC 1470 Gemma Wood. You can also email Gemma.Wood@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170096518.