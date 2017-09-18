Police appeal over man found with head injuries after Hull robbery

A man was found with head injuries after a robbery which police said left him unconscious for two hours in Hull city centre.

Police are today appealing for witnesses after the man, aged 25, was found in Queen's Gardens at 1am on Sunday.

His black Apple iPhone 7 phone, house keys, black wallet with a small amount of cash and a Lloyds bank card were stolen, along with a distinctive SS Autowerks 'zippo' type lighter.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "He was found with head injuries and had been unconscious for two hours when we were called by members of the public that had found him. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment and is now recovering at home."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 98 of September 17.