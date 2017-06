POLICE are appealing for information to trace a 12-year-old girl who is missing in Hull.

Humberside Police said Toni Madicci has been missing since around 7.30pm last night (Sat June 10) .

Toni was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top and a navy coat. walking towards the Holderness Road area of Hull.

If anyone has any information or has seen Toni, please call us on 101 quoting log 566 of 10 June.