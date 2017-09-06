Police called to stabbing of teenager in West Yorkshire street - ‘several young people involved’

Police are investigating the reported stabbing of a teenager in a West Yorkshire village.

Officers were initially called to reports of a teenager being assaulted on Gillroyd Lane in Linthwaite near Huddersfield at 3.10pm today.

It is alleged that the victim was threatened with a knife.

Then, just 30 minutes later, police were called to Hazel Grove, also in Linthwaite to reports of a teenager having been stabbed.

In a statement, DI Anna Buchanan of Kirklees CID, said: “These two incidents obviously happened close to one another and we are investigating whether they are linked. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either incident to call police.”

Local MP Thelma Walker also released a statement in which she said: “I am deeply troubled to hear of the incidents involving weapons in Linthwaite and Cowlersley this afternoon. It appears that several young people were involved and serious injuries sustained. My thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“My office has been in contact with West Yorkshire Police and I am awaiting further information. An update will be shared as soon as we have any new information.”

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.