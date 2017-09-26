Police make arrest after two men assaulted in Huddersfield

Have your say

Police have made an arrest after two men were assaulted in Huddersfield.

Two men, aged 29 and 50, were assaulted by offenders carrying weapons at around 5pm yesterday (Monday), in Elmfield Terrace, Moldgreen.

West Yorkshire Police today said that a 35-year-old man, from Huddersfield, has been arrested in connection with the offence.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the assault, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170442367.