Police searching for owners of stolen goods seized by officers in Bridlington

Police are searching for the owner of stolen goods that were seized by officers.

The items were recovered from an address in Bridlington by Humberside Police.

They included three satellite navigation systems, a car multi-CD changer, and a portable DVD player in its case.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Anyone who recognises or owns any of the stolen items is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 582 of September 19.