Police seize home-made motorcycle with chainsaw engine on road near Leeds

Police officers near Leeds have pulled over an unusual vehicle during a routine patrol.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit came across this bizarre home-made motorcycle on Otley Road in Baildon.

The pedal cycle had been converted into a crude motorbike with the addition of a chainsaw engine to power it.

As the driver of a motorised vehicle, the rider would require a valid licence and insurance - and as they had neither, the bike was seized by police.

It was also not displaying L plates.