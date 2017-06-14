Approval for multi-million pound science park could bolster region on world stage

Business leaders claim plans for a new £85 million science business park will help Yorkshire carve a path to become a world leader in sectors including bio-sciences.

Outline approval was given on Tuesday, June 10 for the 100-acre development at Flaxby in Harrogate which could generate 3,000 jobs for the region and challenge industry leaders in the south.

Mark Goldstone, Head of Policy at West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce pointed to developments such as Flaxby Green Park being a key factor in helping talent in the region reach it’s full potential.

He said: “A lot has been going on quietly in Yorkshire but we are ambitious and need to shout that we are here to the global market, especially as we look to leave Europe.

He added: “Lets get some recognition for the talent in this region, areas like Cambridge are recognized as a ‘hot bed’ of say digital talent.

“Other places may have big names but we have a huge number of innovative and growing companies here, they just need spaces in order to become as well known themselves.”

Bolstered by world renowned departments at universities in Leeds, York and Bradford developments like Flaxby could help to spread skilled jobs across the region that previously would have focused around city centres.

This will greatly benefit areas like Harrogate that currently have high levels of unskilled jobs, while skilled workers travel out to the surrounding area and create a strain on local infrastructure.

Areas without the draw of a university similarly will also benefit as opportunities for the younger work force will be created locally.

Mr Goldstone said: “Plans for the site at Flaxby would appear to sit well with the recently published Harrogate Growth Strategy consultation, providing a location to attract and retain higher skilled jobs within the science and technology sector.

“This development also sits well with this region’s wider ambitions to be known as a place for medical and bio- technology, health informatics and digital / creative; complementing developments at York’s Bio-Vale, Bradford Health Enterprise Zone and the Leeds Innovation District.

“Our region offers significant benefits for companies seeking to locate here, including efficient transport links, good education provision and access to a highly skilled workforce.

“Throw in the North Yorkshire quality of life and access to high quality employment space as is being proposed here then Harrogate is in a great position to capitalize off this development.”