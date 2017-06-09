Former Sheffield Hallam MP Clegg 'was a giant' - Farron

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT leader Tim Farron today described Nick Clegg as a "giant" of British politics after the former deputy prime minister lost his Sheffield Hallam seat.

Mr Clegg lost the seat he had held since 2005 to Labour's Jared O'Mara who won with a majority of 2,125.

Leeds North West MP Greg Mulholland also his seat as the Lib Dems experienced a night of mixed fortunes with the return of a number

Speaking in London, Mr Farron said: "Nick Clegg is a giant of British politics, a friend and a hero to me and to countless others. Not only did he lead our party into government for the first time in generations, he did so in the most difficult of circumstances and for the most noble of reasons.

"Our party paid a political price for joining the coalition government, but it is nothing compared to the price our country would have paid if Nick had not shown the steel and determination to do the right thing when it was needed most.

"In 2010 our economy was on the edge of a precipice. Because of Nick Clegg it survived and flourished.

"The pupil premium, which has helped so many children to get the start in life they deserve, would not have happened without Nick Clegg.

"Same-sex marriage, would not have happened without Nick Clegg, the children of asylum seekers would have remained held behind bars without Nick Clegg.

"The raising of the income tax threshold, which has helped millions of people on low and middle incomes, would not have happened without Nick Clegg."

He added: "People say they want politicians to put their differences aside and to put the country first. Nick Clegg did that. Have no doubt, history will be kind to Nick. And the new parliament will be immensely poorer without the insight, expertise and passion he brings especially to the Brexit debate."