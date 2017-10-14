Prevent is changing lives across Yorkshire and stopping terrorism, says counter-extremism head in exclusive column

The head of the counter-extremism Prevent programme in Yorkshire has launched a passionate defence of its work and said the scheme has helped change the lives of vulnerable young people for the better.

Writing in The Yorkshire Post today, Detective Superintendent Nik Adams says groups that undermine confidence in Prevent make it harder for people to share concerns about friends, colleagues or loved ones. Prevent was set up in 2003 to stop people being drawn into terrorist activities, but has faced criticism over claims it was targeting young Muslims and alienating some communities. Earlier this year a Yorkshire campaigning group called for it to be scrapped on the grounds that it was “brewing a climate of self-censorship and fear”.