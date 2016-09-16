Private firms in public eye with trio of awards

Three Yorkshire firms have won awards at the annual UK Private Business Awards held in London.
York-based Portakabin (Shepherd Building Group) was named UK Private Business of the Year, while Leeds-based Harrison Spinks Beds won The Family Business of the Year and Steeton-based Acorn Stairlifts won the International Business of the Year award.
Portakabin Group is the market leader for the design and manufacture of modular buildings and off-site construction and employs more than 1,700 people operating in seven countries across Europe.
Harrison Spinks Beds manufactures mattresses that are assembled by hand with all the components spun, woven, coiled or fabricated on the same site.
Acorn Stairlifts has been designing, making and installing stairlifts for more than 20 years and is now the largest company in the world specialising solely in making stairlifts.
Brian Henderson, partner and UK Private Business Awards’ leader at PwC, said: “Portakabin has a fantastic heritage and has a long-standing pivotal role in both the UK construction industry and in British manufactu- ring.”
The finalists were selected from over a thousand entries from private businesses across the UK and reflect the increasing diversity in the private business landscape.