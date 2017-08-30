Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

I would like to think momentum is building on the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ and I do believe local authorities are working with private sector developers to deliver schemes which I hope will continue throughout the region. However, transactions were slowing prior to Brexit and I think Brexit has simply extended that period.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

Frenchgate Centre Doncaster has been the best. It was a very complex project from an operational perspective. Our role was providing specialist consultancy support to the on-site operations team and the developer (Scarborough Property Group) throughout the full re-development of the shopping centre. This involved keeping existing facilities running while the centre remained trading alongside adding new retail areas, a new bus station and links to the railway station.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Kirkgate Market has a fond place in my career, one of my first jobs was with Povall Flood and Wilson in Leeds to help draft all the construction drawings for re-building some of the landmark ‘domes’ on the roof. Nearing the end of the job we could see one of the domes catch fire from our offices… back to the drawing board; no CAD then it was all on ink and tracing paper drawings.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

The rigidity that is apparent in property management. In some instances, clients want a big-name brand because they collect rent for them and run service charges, with facilities management seen at the lesser end of the property management skill base. I think facilities management is at the forefront of keeping properties performing at their optimum with regards to budgets, occupancy and the strategy for the building.

Whom has inspired you?

I’ve always been impressed with the number and variety of jobs that my dad and grandfather did while I was growing up.