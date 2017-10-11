Property People

Have your say

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

The region has some catching up to do compared to the South East, so if government regional investment continues to flow then well planned schemes should be very successful.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

A high-end residential scheme in the West End of Glasgow known as Park Quadrant Residencies; we are currently on site.

We are really proud of it as it evidences that the market wants good design and detailing.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

The Hub at York University. It is a creative piece of architecture that reflects the ethos of its operation as a focal point of energetic lively minds. It brings together new business, students and networking all under one roof, all set beside a beautiful lake.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

The weather!

Whom has inspired you?

Sir Terence Conran stated ‘Design and business are completely interlinked – one cannot succeed without the other’.