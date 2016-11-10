Public’s generosity keeps coin hoard in Yorkshire

Donations of more than £44,000 have allowed the largest ever Roman hoard ever found in the north to stay in Yorkshire.

The cache of 1,858 Roman coins was found by detectorist David Blakey near the village of Wold Newton, in East Yorkshire, in 2014.

The copper coins would have been the equivalent to a legionary’s annual salary - and could have bought 2,000 of the best fish or 11,000 pints of beer.

Hundreds of people from around the world responded to an appeal launched by the Yorkshire Museum on July 25 this year.

Andrew Woods, curator of numismatics at the Yorkshire Museum, said: “We are thrilled that so many people have given so generously to allow us to buy this hugely significant find.

“We would like to thank every single person who gave to this appeal and has helped make sure this wonderful collection of coins will stay in Yorkshire and in public collections.”

A large portion of the hoard is already on display along with its ceramic container. The full hoard will be revealed at next summer’s Eboracum Roman Festival.

The museum now hopes to carry out further research which may reveal why it was buried where it was. Insect remains attached to the coins is one way of analysing the contents.