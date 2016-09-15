Ray, 75, rises to marathon challenge - so what does Facebook know anyway?

A pensioner who successfully completed 75 marathons in as many days at age of 75 has managed to disprove Facebook after the social media giant’s staff said his target was too “unrealistic”.

Ray Matthews, from Rotherham, completed his gruelling challenge on Wednesday afternoon, after deciding to raise £75,000 for a local special needs school.

It has since emerged that his fundraising campaign hit a brick wall when his friend Charlotte Hush, 40, had her £12 advertising campaign rejected by Facebook, despite the fact he had already run 67 of his 75 marathons at the time.

The social media giant sent a message almost immediately which read: “Your post wasn’t boosted because it violates Facebook’s ad guidelines by making claims that are unrealistic or unlikely.”

Of the doubters, the grandfather-of-three said: “The people who knew me, knew I would complete it. The reality is that the running side of this is not the biggest challenge.

“I knew I could run 75 marathons in 75 days - I wouldn’t have taken it on if I couldn’t.

“This wasn’t something I had any doubt I could complete. But trying to raise £75,000 for Newman School has proved much more difficult because it means so much to me.”

Ray added: “I couldn’t believe it when I was told Facebook had rejected the ad but the fact that they did made me all the more determined to succeed.”

Mr Matthews began his gruelling challenge in July on his 75th birthday and has completed most of his runs in and around his hometown.