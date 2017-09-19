Rotherham man jailed for sex attacks on child

A Rotherham man has been jailed for sex attacks on a girl in the 1980s.

Andrew David Tate, of Broadlands, Bramley, was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 51-year old was sentenced to four years behind bars for the abuse, which began when his victim was under 10 years old.

Tate’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward to South Yorkshire Police in 2015 to report being sexually abused and an investigation began.

Detective Constable Craig Hayward said: “The victim and her family displayed tremendous courage throughout a lengthy investigation and it is only fitting that her abuser received a custodial sentence.

“She was a child under 10 years old when Tate’s horrific abuse began and it has been recognised that the victim suffered, and continues to suffer, significant psychological harm as a result of the trauma she suffered.

“I hope that the conclusion of the trial will allow her and her family to finally move on with their lives.”