Rotherham managers 'missed opportunities to change outcomes'

Former Rotherham Council chief executive Ged Fitzgerald and ex-head of children and families Jacqueline Wilson “missed opportunities to have changed the outcomes”, a report found.

Lawyer Stephen Greenburgh urged Rotherham Council to refer his findings in relation to the handling of child sexual exploitation cases to the current employers of both individuals. Mr Fitzgerald, inset, is now chief executive of Liverpool City Council while Ms Wilson works for Doncaster Council.

In his report, Mr Greenburgh added: “It is important to be clear that we have not found that either of these people were uniquely culpable for the council’s response to emerging evidence of Child Sexual Exploitation. But there are points at which each missed opportunities to have changed the outcomes.”

Mr Greenburgh said that in relation to seven other named senior officers: “Whilst there may have been errors of judgment or missed opportunities as detailed in this report; and a failure in some cases to tackle cultural issues effectively, we have found no culpable behaviour which could now justify any form of legal action or regulatory involvement of any kind.”

Mr Fitzgerald said: “While I take issue with some of the individual assertions in the report, which I feel are partial, the sexual exploitation of children is utterly heinous and with the benefit of hindsight, there are lessons we can all learn about how to protect children and vulnerable young adults from sexual predation in future.”

Doncaster Council said it had already conducted its own investigation and found no evidence against Ms Wilson or issues with her performance. But it will consider the latest review.