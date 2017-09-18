Safe stolen in burglary near Brighouse

Police are appealing for information after a safe containing jewellery and coins was stolen in a burglary near Brighouse.
The offence happened between noon on September 13 and 3.10pm on September 17 on Dorchester Road in Fixby.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Once entry was gained the suspect/s have searched through the whole property locating and stealing a safe containing a large amount of high value jewellery and coins."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Bonnie Bore in Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170430257.
