Safety alert after gas canisters are stolen in Halifax

A large number of gas canisters have been stolen from a business in Halifax.

Police are appealing for information from the public following the theft from the yard in South Parade which is believed to have happened between 12pm on Saturday and 5.45am yesterday.

Among the haul were ‘Energas’ branded propane, LPG, oxygen and acetylene gas canisters.

Detective Constable Natasha Butterfield, of Calderdale CID, said: “These gas canisters should not be for sale to the general public and can be dangerous if not used competently.

“There is quite a wide timescale for when this offence has occurred but given that there are other businesses nearby and that the perpetrator or perpetrators will have had to climb over a fence to gain access, it is likely that this has happened in the evening or overnight. They will also have had to use a vehicle to transport the stolen canisters.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area which may be connected or equally anyone who has been offered such items for sale in recent days.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Calderdale CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.