Sanctuary Group to create 100 new jobs by expanding its customer centre

Housing and care provider Sanctuary Group is creating around 100 new jobs in Hull by expanding its customer service centre.

Sanctuary Group, which manages more than 100,000 units of accommodation across the country, is building a second three-storey office alongside its headquarters in Francis Street.

The new £7 million building will enable the not-for-profit organisation to centralise its entire customer service operation and increase the number of staff it employs in Hull from 400 to 500.

Current staff will move into the new building in August to allow for the existing office to be refurbished, with both offices expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

The expansion comes as the firm marks 20 years since Sanctuary first moved to Hull and will see staff handle all of the group’s customer enquiries via a state-of-the-art call system.

Sarah Warren, Sanctuary’s head of customer service, said: “By bringing all of our customer services together in one location, we will be able to provide our residents and clients with an even greater quality of support.

“This is a significant development by Sanctuary in Hull and is further evidence of our commitment to investing in the local economy.

“Our customer service centre has grown immensely over the past two decades, from employing just four people in 1997 to what it, and Sanctuary, is today.”

Simon Clark, Sanctuary’s Group director – housing, said: “This new development will see our team in Hull increase by 25 per cent and provide a welcome boost to the local economy. We pride ourselves on delivering the highest levels of service to customers in every area of our business and this office expansion will enable us to continue to do that.”

A number of other Sanctuary’s services, including various administration tasks, will also be moved to Francis Street.