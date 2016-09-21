Search for 20-year-old with links to Leeds after burglaries

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man with links to Leeds in connection with burglaries.

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Arslaan Farooq, who is from Bradford.

They want to speak to him about burglaries in Shipley on September 4 and in Ilkley on April 4.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace Mr Farooq, who lives in the BD2 area.

Police said he also has links to Leeds.

He is Asian, slim, and about 5ft 4ins.

Police said he is not believed to pose a risk to the public but anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and instead contact police on 101.