Second acid leak in 24 hours at Hull dock

A PORT has stressed that "nobody outside the exclusion zone should be concerned" after firefighters returned to help deal with an acid leak for the second time in 24 hours.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews were called to a leak in a tank containing 580 tonnes of hydrochloric acid at King George Dock in Hull late last night. (Monday Sept 18)

The acid caused a vapour cloud and 50 firefighters, some in specialist suits, were called to deal with the incident.

They said there were no evacuations and the leak was contained at 4.20am today, with crews leaving later this morning.

But the firefighters returned this afternoon following further reports of a leak and a vapour cloud.

In a statement, ABP - the firm that runs the dock - said: "Earlier this morning the fire service left site following a hydrochloric acid leak last night on one of our customer's sections of the

Port of Hull, believing the incident was under the control of UM Storage.

"However, it has now become apparent following a change in wind direction that there is an ongoing incident involving a vapour cloud at the site.

"An exclusion zone within a section of the Port of Hull has been established. Please be assured nobody outside the exclusion zone should be concerned.

"ABP are assisting the fire service and other authorities to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. The eastern access road entrance to the port is currently closed until further notice."

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are supporting our colleagues in Humber Fire and Rescue at a chemical spill at King George Docks in Hull.

"Our officers are deployed to offer support to other emergency services to ensure the safety of workers on site and to ensure the normal function of the dock and surrounding roads.

"Traffic and travel in the area is not affected at this time. Access to the ferry terminal and Hedon Road is functioning as normal."