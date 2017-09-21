Seriously injured man missing from Leeds hospital - urgent police appeal

POLICE are urgently appealing for the public's help to trace a seriously injured man who has gone missing from a Leeds hospital.

Carl Blackburn, 48, was reported missing from St James's Hospital in Leeds at about 4.15pm today (Thursday September 21) and was last seen in the Appleton Close area.

Carl Blackburn

He is described as 5ft 8in tall white man with unkempt brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, green pyjama bottoms, brown boots and a neck brace. He may also be carrying or using crutches.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Leeds District CID, said : “We are very concerned for Mr Blackburn’s welfare as he is in need of continuing medical treatment to a serious injury.

“He is of distinctive appearance and I would ask anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 1207 of today."