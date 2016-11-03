Severfield, Britain’s biggest steel work contractor,​ is flying the flag for Yorkshire with the announcement of ​​​six new ​British​ contracts worth £72​m, including London's newest city skyscraper.

​T​he Thirsk-based firm​ has been appointed ​​​​the steelwork contractor​ on ​​​​22 Bishopsgate in the City of London. Analysts said the prestigious contract will be worth up to £50m ​​​as Severfield helps to build one of the top three tallest buildings in the City of London.

T​he ​contract was awarded based on ​Severfield's reputation as the steel company behind Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court, London's tallest building The Shard and Tottenham Hotspur FC’s new ​football ​ground​.

​Severfield's CEO Ian Lawson​ said:​ "The contract for 22 Bishopsgate has been won based on our ability to get the job done on time, safely and at the right quality. We have a strong enough balance sheet that backs all this up. It's good news for Yorkshire."

​Severfield has been appointed as ​​the steelwork contractor to support Multiplex in the construction of 22 Bishopsgate​, which has an internal area of 1.4 million sq​ ft. The firm will provide superstructure structural steelwork and metal decking​.​

22 Bishopsgate was acquired in 2015 by AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, acting on behalf of a consortium of international investors, to develop a new building together with its development partner Lipton Rogers Developments​.​

Designed by PLP Architecture, ​Severfield said ​22 Bishopsgate will be ​"​an exceptional office tower with art and amenities, shaped to respect views of the City​".

It ​will be more than an office building​, offering restaurants, bars and ​shops to meet the new demand for multi-functional buildings in the capital.

​"22 Bishopsgate ​is a very large contract. It's a 62-storey tower in the City. It really shows confidence from the developers. it will be one of the top three tallest buildings in the City," said Mr Lawson.

In addition, the group announced five other multi-million pound contracts for a commercial office development in the Midlands, two distribution centres in the South East, a research and development complex in Manchester and an extension to a retail complex in London.

"We are particularly encouraged by the industrial sector," said Mr Lawson.

"Orders are coming through, especially on the retail side of things. Things seem pretty good. The pipeline is robust with opportunities going forward.

"The business went through a lot of turmoil three or four years ago, but we've put those woes behind us."

He added that the contracts demonstrate the breadth of the group’s capabilities and the quality of its order book.

"The ​g​roup has a longstanding history of working on iconic London buildings such as The Shard, London Bridge Station and Wimbledon No 1 Court. Our design, experience and engineering skills have resulted in a strong pipeline across a range of sectors."

​In September Severfield, ​said its order book remained at a very strong level in the​ months following the EU referendum.​ ​​The order book slipped from a six​-​year high of £270m in June to £268m at the end of August​, showing good resilience.

Severfield​ ​supplied the steel for Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the London 2012 Olympic stadium.

Severfield will announce its financial results for the half​ ​year ​to September ​30 on November 2​2​.​