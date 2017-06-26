Sheffield swimmer Megan Hattersley looking to add to medal haul during home games in August

A Sheffield swimmer is making waves in the run up to the Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games.

Wadsley Bridge athlete Megan Hattersley is training harder than ever in a bid to win more medals.

Megan, 27, has moderate learning and physical disabilities, autistic tendencies, a rare genetic condition called tubular sclerosis and epilepsy.

While dealing with these obstacles makes everyday life a challenge, she’s determined not to let it stop her going for gold at the games, which are coming to Sheffield this August.

This will be the fourth time Megan, who trained with the GB squad before her illness became too severe, has entered the games.

She’s already won 10 medals, including four gold, and is now training harder than ever to win in her home city with friends and family cheering from the poolside.

Megan will be joined by 2,600 of her fellow athletes from all over the UK, who will be in Sheffield from August 7 to 12 to compete in the country’s largest multi-sports event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“I can feel trapped in my chair but when I’m in the water I feel free – like I can be whoever I want to be,” Megan said.

“I think it’s better to try and fail than not to try at all so even if people say ‘you can’t do it’ I want to prove them wrong.

“There’s one thing you can’t take away from someone and that’s their passion. When you’re competing it’s your moment – and I can’t wait.”

The Special Olympics Great Britain National Summer Games take place every four years. Sheffield previously hosted it in 1993.

This year, athletes are competing in 21 different sports – more than the last event, due to the range of sporting facilities in Sheffield.

Megan’s father, Robert Hattersley, coaches Megan and is head coach of both the Yorkshire and Humberside Special Olympics swimming team and Sheffield Otters, a swimming club for people with a learning disability.

Robert said: “The beauty of the Special Olympics is that they’re graded in times so, no matter what people’s ability, they all have a chance of winning.”