Shrager to be presented with the lifetime award at Variety event

Yorkshire Television chef Rosemary Shrager will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Yorkshire Business Awards Lunch, it has been announced.

Ms Shrager, who formerly ran the cookery school at Swinton Park and has worked at a number of the country’s top restaurants as well as having stared in the The Big Family Cooking Showdown, will pick up the award at the annual fundraising dinner for children’s charity, Variety.

Little over three weeks remain until the annual Yorkshire Business Awards Lunch on Friday December 8, at the Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre, with only a few tables remaining.

The Yorkshire Post, who proudly sponsor the awards, can also reveal who the shortlisted firms are for this year’s big event.

The award for Board of the Year will be contested by car leasing giant Zenith Vehicle Contracts, supermarket chain Morrisons and tech firm Sky Betting and Gaming.

SME of the Year sees pet care firm Animalcare, pet food firm IPN and pest control firm Pelsis go up against each other, while Best Young Business is between food makers Heck, electric firm McNally and gin makers Spirit of Harrogate.

A spokesperson for Variety said: “We are delighted to announce that Rosemary Shrager will be joining us at the lunch to collect The Variety Lifetime Achievement Award.

“She is well known for being a haute cuisine teacher on the reality television programme Ladette to Lady, and has made an appearance on the reality TV series I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

“These awards celebrate the many achievements and the undisputed excellence of companies in the Yorkshire region.

“Over the years, it has become a premier fixture in the business calendar with more than 450 Yorkshire businessmen and women attending; comprising of the top management of all the public companies headquartered in the region.”

The event will be presented by BBC News presenter Louise Minchin and guest speaker will be mountaineer, writer, photographer and lecturer Sir Chris Bonington.

In order to get hold of tickets please visit www.yorkshirebusinessawards.org.

Last year’s event generated £140,000 for Variety.