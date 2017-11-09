Sir Ken Dodd says comedy is what makes life worth living

MAKING an audience laugh is “what makes life worth living”, said Sir Ken Dodd as he was honoured with a special lunch to mark his 90th birthday.

Sir Ken took time out from his legendary gruelling tour schedule to attend the ceremony as guest of honour in his home city of Liverpool.

Sir Ken Dodd at a civic lunch to mark his 90th birthday at Liverpool Town Hall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Pupils from Knotty Ash Primary School treated him at Liverpool Town Hall to a rendition of his hit song Happiness while a special Doddy-themed afternoon tea was served, including sandwiches fresh from the “Jam Butty Mines” and “Diddy Pies”.

Sir Ken said: “The reception from all those little kids from Knotty Ash School was absolutely wonderful. Very, very emotional.

“It’s been a wonderful day so far and here I am in the town hall. Never thought I would make it, town hall Liverpool, me, Ken Dodd from Knotty Ash. By Jove.”

Last month the comedian vowed he would never retire and quipped he would be starring in “Brexit the musical” next year.

He said: “To slave over a hot audience and to see people laughing, it’s a wonderful way of life being a comedian.”