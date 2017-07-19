Sky Bet on board for YP business awards

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards has signed up yet another sponsor for this year’s event in the shape of tech giant Sky Betting & Gaming.

The Leeds-based firm have signed on to sponsor the Diversity category for the marquee event which takes place on November 2 at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

Sky Bet joins an impressive list of backers for the event. The categories are as follows:

• Companies with a turnover over £50m. Sponsored by DLA Piper.

• Companies with a turnover between £10m and £50m. Sponsored by Grant Thornton.

• Companies with a turnover up to £10m.

• Apprenticeship. Sponsored by Yorkshire Building Society.

• Leadership. Sponsored by Provident Financial.

• Commercial space. Sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

• Entrepreneur. Sponsored by Leeds Beckett.

• Young Business. Sponsored by First Direct.

• Outstanding Employer. Sponsored by Cascade HR.

• Technology. Sponsored by CityFibre.

• Exporter.

• Turnaround.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Sky Bet is one of the big Yorkshire success stories in recent years and as such is a perfect fit for this event.

“Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”