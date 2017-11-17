Sky Bet signs new English Football League deal

Betting giant Sky Bet has signed a new five-year sponsorship deal with the English Football League through until the 2023/24 season.

The multi-million pound deal will see more money going to the 72 EFL clubs and the Leeds-based comapny’s logo appear on every club shirt.

The new agreement represents a 20 per cent year-on-year increase from 2019/20 on the current deal and will see the relationship between the betting company and the Football League extended to 11 years.

Sky Bet has also launched a new marketing campaign designed to ensure its customers gamble safely.

The campaign features a brand new TV ad, to be shown during this weekend’s Sky Sports’ Premier League and EFL Championship coverage, starring Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Richard Flint, CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to sign this new deal with the EFL and believe the additional focus we and the League are both placing on responsible gambling will show that well run betting operators can play an active part in raising awareness of problem gambling.

“By using our sponsorship and marketing capabilities to highlight how customers can gamble safely we hope to ensure that nothing gets in the way of people’s enjoyment of sport, definitely not betting.”