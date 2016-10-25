Slideshow: Former MP Ed Balls and Strictly dance partner in rehearsal in Leeds

Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls has defied many people’s expectations – including the Strictly Come Dancing judges – by making it through to the live Halloween show on Saturday.

And after the horrors of THAT lift last week, during which he almost dropped professional partner Katya Jones, there’s no time to waste when it comes to rehearsing.

Mr Balls, who represented Morley and Outwood until 2015, is in Leeds today as his beloved Norwich City prepare to take on United at Elland Road.

But there’s been no break from the preparations as the pair continued their training at the Dance Studio Leeds in Macaulay Street.

The dance partners have previously tackled the American Smooth, Paso Doble, Samba, Charleston and Waltz.

They were at the bottom of the leaderboard again on Saturday with 18 points, but Mr Ball’s enthusiastic approach seems to have won him plenty of fans among the voting public.

Ed Balls and his dancing partner Katya at The Dance Studio, Leeds

Entering fully into the Strictly spirit, he got his first fake tan last Friday – an experience he described as the weirdest thing he had done since getting a “naked Balinese massage” on his honeymoon.

And he’s dressed in everything from a cowboy costume to the bright yellow suit sported by The Mask in the comedy film.

Find out how to the dance partners fare with their latest routine on BBC One at 6.45pm.

Former Morley MP Ed Balls and dance partner Katya Jones prove they're not afraid to tackle a lift after Saturday...

Ed Balls and Katya Jones in rehearsals at The Dance Studio Leeds.