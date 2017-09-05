Society to bring farm groups together at autumn show

Industry groups that act as important social focal points for the farming community are being brought together by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society next month.

A meeting has been organised after the Society received a number of enquiries from farmer discussion groups which are keen to work with each other.

It is intended to be the first annual meeting of its kind in Yorkshire and it will be hosted by the Society at its new Yorkshire Vet at Countryside Live event on the second day of the weekend-long autumn show at the Harrogate showground on Sunday, October 22.

Charles Mills, the Society’s show director, said: “There are many farmer discussion groups across the Yorkshire region and we want to provide the opportunity for them to get together once a year to share information.

“These groups have a long heritage and are very important to agriculture in terms of both social interaction and also sharing technical knowledge.

“We are working to support these groups throughout the year by providing speakers for the groups, facilitating training sessions, providing a round up of local agricultural news in newsletter format each season and providing networking opportunities.”

The Society is offering two members per group free tickets to Yorkshire Vet at Countryside Live, a free bacon sandwich breakfast and social media training session as part of the networking get-together.

For more details or to book a place, call Karen Barker on 01423 546233.