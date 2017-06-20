South Yorkshire man who died after huge street brawl is named

A South Yorkshire man who died after a huge street brawl has been named by police.

Shaun Mason, aged 42, suffered a head injury after a fight between a group of men and woman outside an address at Manor Court on Genn Lane in Wosbrough, Barnsley on Saturday, June 17.

Emergency services were called at around 11.30pm. Mr Mason was taken to hospital but died in hospital the following day.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “A forensic post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found that Mr Mason died as a result of a head injury.

“We have a team of officers working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and we are continuing to support to his family.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening and who knows anything about what happened."

Two men, aged 40 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault remain on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1397 of June 17, 2017.