Stage One secures more space to grow HQ

A CREATIVE construction company which has built sets for television programmes including The Voice and Pitch Battle is expanding its Yorkshire headquarters.

Stage One Creative Services has taken on a fourth aircraft hanger, adding an extra 15,000 sq ft of space, at its existing home on Marston Moor Business Park in Tockwith, North Yorkshire.

The company, which is most famous for building Thomas Heatherwick’s London 2012 Olympic Cauldron, used in the opening ceremony, also signed a new 15-year lease on all four buildings, which total more than 100,000 sq ft of industrial, manufacturing and office space.

Mark Johnson, chief executive of Stage One, said: “The decision to secure and expand our premises is a significant move for our business. Our continued investment in new technology and our developing employee base demands premises that make us operationally robust as the business moves into its next phase of growth.”

The company’s headcount has risen from 90 to 160 in the last three years.

Marston Moor Business Park, one of the largest single owned industrial estates in North Yorkshire, is owned by Regional REIT and managed by London & Scottish Property.

The site forms part of the World War II airbase formerly known as RAF Marston Moor, which trained aircrew on the Halifax Bomber between 1942 and 1945.

Paul Mack, director of Leeds-based industrial property specialist Gent Visick, who brokered the deal, said: “We are delighted that Stage One have committed to Marston Moor on a long term basis. To secure such a high profile company is fantastic news not only for the estate but also for the region. This transaction gives Stage One the security and platform to enable them to invest in their premises, infrastructure and staff to facilitate growth of the company.”

Gent Visick and Glasgow-based law firm Burness Paull Williamson represented London & Scottish Investments in the negotiations. Simon Mydlowski of Leeds-based law firm Gordons represented Stage One.