Steampunk train now arriving in evocative village of the Brontës

For a three-day celebration of a science-fiction genre that echoes Britain’s past, there could hardly be a more fitting setting than the atmospheric old streets of Haworth.

Steampunk storytelling re-imagines the industrial, steam-powered past of the 19th century and so a dedicated weekend of entertainment and events was right at home in a West Yorkshire village that is so entwined with the past lives of its prominent literary ex-residents, the Brontë sisters, while also celebrated for the Keighley and Worth Valley heritage railway.

Myah Littler, aged 8

The Haworth Steampunk Weekend was held for a fourth successive year, starting on Friday and drawing to a close yesterday. For the legions of steampunk fans who descended upon Haworth’s famous cobbled streets, there were plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the genre, from displays of vintage vehicles and steam trains to ‘tea duelling’ and burlesque performances.

There was a fashion show and a masquerade ball at the heart of the annual event which was also used to raise money for Manorlands, the Sue Ryder Care run hospice in the nearby village of Oxenhope.