Steel City derby hooligans warned they are on police 'radar'

Hooligans intent on trouble at the Steel City derby on Sunday have been warned that they have been identified and are on the police 'radar'.

Issuing a warning ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday v United game, police chiefs have stressed that they will not be allowed ti 'disrupt' the day for genuine fans.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: “We have been planning the policing operation for the steel city derby for a number of months, working closely with both clubs, Sheffield City Council, Stagecoach Supertram and additional partner agencies.

“There will be an increased and enhanced police presence throughout the entire day, at the ground and across the city, and we have measures and plans in place to make sure the event is enjoyed by all. The safety of everyone - fans, residents, businesses and people who are just coming into the city centre on Sunday - is absolutely paramount.

“We know the majority of people will just want to celebrate and enjoy an afternoon of great football, however, we are also aware there may be a small minority who are intent on causing trouble.

“I want to send a strong and clear message to those who want to ruin what should be a celebratory day for our city and communities, that any level of violence or disorder will not be tolerated.

“As part of our planning, we have worked to identify a number of individuals who we believe may attempt to create and engage in disorder. I want them to know that they are firmly on our radar and in our sights, and that we will not allow them to disrupt the day with their wanted violence and selfish, aggressive behaviour.”

Ch Supt Morley added: “Sheffield is going to be extremely busy on Sunday, as in addition to the derby we also have the Run for All 10k in the morning, which is again set to be a fantastic event in our city with an incredible atmosphere for everyone involved.

“Officers and PCSOs will be policing the run and supporting the event’s stewards as it takes place in and around the city centre starting and finishing at Arundel Gate.

“I would advise everyone coming into the city, whether for the game, the run, or to shop and socialise, to please plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey.

Sunday's derby will see Championship sides Wednesday and United play each other for the first time in over five years.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is 1.15pm.