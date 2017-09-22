Students burgled in first weekend back in Sheffield after summer break

Five students are counting the cost of returning to Sheffield after they were burgled on their first weekend back in the city after the summer break.

The students moved into accommodation in Newbold Avenue, Endcliffe, last weekend and returned from a night out on Sunday to find that their bedrooms had all been raided.

Laptops, cash and other valuables were all stolen from their ground floor rooms in a four storey house converted into student accommodation.

One student, in her second year, had spent the summer working to save up for a new laptop for her studies, which was taken in the raid.

Her father said he is worried that burglars are deliberately targeting students.

"There are signs everywhere telling you that the students are returning to the city, so it seems to me that there are people deliberately targeting them," he said.

"They will know that there will be some students living away from home for the first time and they probably see them as easy prey.

"I hope what happened to my daugther and her friends serves as a warning to others."

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Over recent weeks we have been working closely with our partners at Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield City Council to welcome students back to the city, provide safety advice and take part in different engagement events.

“As well as partnership working, officers have had stalls at the fresher’s fair to provide crime prevention advice and raise awareness amongst students.

"Extra high visibility patrols have also been put in place and across the force we have been running our dedicated summer burglary campaign to provide advice and safety tips you can take to protect your home and belongings.

“Alongside this, our dedicated crime prevention officer Dene Tinker has been issuing awareness advice, recommendations and his tips on personal safety and crime prevention.

"Back in June, officers also carried out dedicated work with housing providers and landlords to install covert technical equipment and SmartWater technology to catch burglars in the act.

“All of this action forms part of our wider work and commitment to keep our students and local residents safe.

"I would urge everyone to keep valuables out of sight, ensure secure locks are fitted, alarms are used where possible, doors and windows are locked in shared accommodation - even when you are there, to report any concerns or suspicious activity and most importantly to stay safe."

Anyone with information on burglars active in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.