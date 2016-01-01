Search
News

Huge rise in crimes linked to child abuse across Bradford

Crime
The two brothers who tortured two young boys, as they appeared in court. Drawing: Priscilla Coleman

Shamed but not named: Sadistic Edlington brothers handed lifetime anonymity to protect their human rights

Crime
More people are leaving the Yorkshire Dales National Park than moving in for the first time in 40 years. Picture: Tony Johnson

Target outsiders to revive ailing Yorkshire Dales villages, suggests park chief

News
School bus driver Graham Jones, who drove past two road closed signs before stranding his vehicle in floodwater with 23 children on board, a court has heard.

Dashcam video: School bus driver who stranded 23 children in floods is jailed for a year

Crime

Jailed: Drunk on Leeds flight who demanded more champagne

Crime

Establishment must stop ‘sneering’ at Northern voters, think tank warns

News

Nick Baines: Bishop’s speech that led to fall of a king and abdication crisis

Opinion

‘Corruption on an unprecedented scale’: How Russian doping poisoned London’s Olympics

Crime
Picture: PA

Women may be mistaken about side-effects of breast cancer drug, Leeds expert warns

Health

Tom Richmond: Leeds Council off track with its airport rail station plan

Tom Richmond
Tom Richmond
Andy Murray is favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Who will be making the headlines in the week ahead?

Analysis
June Barton, of the Hornsea Cottage Hospital League of Friends.

Is this the end for the small rural hospital?

Analysis
Actor Kirk Douglas at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2011. (AP Photo/Phil Klein).

Kirk Douglas at 100: The last of Hollywood’s golden age

Analysis
Pete and Sue Douglas at their home on the Shimmer Estate in Mexborough which could be demolished to make way for HS2. Picture Scott Merrylees.

The South Yorkshire estate hoping to stop HS2 in its tracks

Analysis
Wakefield MP Mary Creagh.

Wakefield MP demands flood spending answers

News
Andy Burnham

Burnham: North may be better off outside single market

News 1
The court order is designed to stop anti-social gatherings like the one in Leeds on Halloween, which police said put the public at risk.

Leeds council wins court order banning groups of anti-social drivers in city

News
The scale of child sex abuse in Bradford

YP Comment: Society’s debt to Ann Cryer over CSE and political correctness

Opinion
Professor Richard McLaren during the press conference at St-Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London.

‘Corruption on an unprecedented scale’: How Russian doping poisoned London’s Olympics

Crime 2
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street

We’ll take kids from poor families but only if taxpayers stump up, say private schools

Education
CSE victims now have the courage to speak out thanks, in part, to former MP Ann Cryer.

YP Comment: Society’s debt to Ann Cryer over CSE and political correctness

Opinion

Ministers’ praise for driving sentencing report

Crime

Tom Richmond: Leeds Council off track with its airport rail station plan

Opinion 3

Tracy Brabin: Violence against women is a global health emergency

Opinion

Nick Baines: Bishop’s speech that led to fall of a king and abdication crisis

Opinion
Labour MP Naz Shah, Bradford West.

Huge rise in crimes linked to child abuse across Bradford

Crime
The incident happened on a Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jailed: Drunk on Leeds flight who demanded more champagne

Crime 1
More than 80 people were part of the Halloween 'ride out' which caused chaos in Leeds.

Seven arrested over Halloween motorbike chaos in Leeds

Crime

Update: Two arrested after gunshots fired at Leeds house

Crime

Dashcam video: School bus driver who stranded 23 children in floods is jailed for a year

Crime

Shamed but not named: Sadistic Edlington brothers handed lifetime anonymity to protect their human rights

Crime

YP Comment: Society’s debt to Ann Cryer over CSE and political correctness

Opinion

‘Corruption on an unprecedented scale’: How Russian doping poisoned London’s Olympics

Crime 2
Picture: PA

Women may be mistaken about side-effects of breast cancer drug, Leeds expert warns

Health
June Barton, of the Hornsea Cottage Hospital League of Friends.

Is this the end for the small rural hospital?

Analysis
Childline Founder Dame Esther Rantzen

Social media ‘is fuelling a nation of deeply unhappy kids’

Health 1

YP Comment: Minor injuries units could close

Opinion
Is drinking too much water bad for your health?

YP Letters: Listen to your body, stay healthy and hydrated

Opinion 1
Father Neil McNicholas has highlighted how officialdom is failing Alzheimer's sufferers over the payment of bills.

Neil McNicholas: When those in authority lose sight of the ‘dots’

Opinion 2
The 1970s comedy George and Mildred featured a predatory wife and put-upon husband.

The men forced by women to have sex against their will

News

We’re waiting even longer to see a consultant as NHS targets slip

Health

Harrowing research reveals key triggers for loneliness ‘epidemic’

Health

Professor Ray Bush: Answer this open letter, Jeremy Hunt, about my cancelled op and hospital crisis in Leeds. It’s your job

Opinion 3

YP Comment: Loneliness - nine million reasons to act as hidden epidemic’s true toll revealed

Opinion
Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street

We’ll take kids from poor families but only if taxpayers stump up, say private schools

Education
Pupils, parents, and supporters at Horton Primary School who were fighting against the closure.

School to interview for new headteacher despite being issued with closure notice

Education
Do pushy parents have too much influence when it comes to the education of their children?

Jayne Dowle: Time for parents to push harder over education

Opinion
Roger Marsh.

New scheme to tackle skill levels among city region school leavers

News

GP Taylor: Speaking English is the only way to bridge our divides

Opinion 2

British teens worse at science, maths and reading than peers Japan, Singapore and Estonia

Education 1

YP Comment: Lessons on the great class divide

Opinion
Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M1.

Traffic alert: Emergency services respond to M1 pile-up

Transport
Does the parkway station for Leeds Bradford Airport go far enough? Tom Richmond thinks not.

Tom Richmond: Leeds Council off track with its airport rail station plan

Opinion 3
Why can't Leeds have a tram network like the scheme in Sheffield?

YP Letters: Leeds leaders lack vision to invest in transport that we need

Opinion 1
Aerial shot of the M62 junction with the M606 Chain Bar Interchange near Bradford and Leeds. This picture was taken in June 2015 by Tony Johnson

Good news for M1 and M62 commuters in West Yorkshire

News
Plans to spend �270m of trolleybus money on other transport schemes in Leeds have met with heavy criticism.

YP Letters: Be radical and get city up to speed at last

Opinion
Barry Sheerman was instrumental in the campaign to make the wearing of car seatbelts compulsory.

Barry Sheerman: No room for complacency over safety on our roads

Opinion
Cancellations and delays on the Southern network

Passenger has job offer withdrawn by new bosses because they can’t rely on the trains

Transport

The South Yorkshire estate hoping to stop HS2 in its tracks

Analysis

Anger as Oxbridge rail link gets priority over Yorkshire schemes

News 1

YP Comment: Rail network’s new direction? Minister’s admission of failure

Opinion 1

YP Letters: HS2 is about rail capacity, not speed

Opinion 4
Fracking demonstrators take to the streets.

YP Letters: Public must carry on the fracking fight

Opinion 1
Steve Backshall is a naturalist, writer and TV presenter.

YP Letters: A hundred years and a million helping hands

Opinion
Is drinking too much water bad for your health?

YP Letters: Listen to your body, stay healthy and hydrated

Opinion 1
Open day at the re-building Elland Bridge project

Major setback as Elland bridge opening delayed

Politics 7

Sheffield council leader stays silent on calls to quit over tree felling that saw pensioners arrested

News

YP Letters: Flood prevention begins at home when authorities fail

Opinion

YP Letters: Fracking will not alleviate fuel poverty

Opinion 2

Country & Coast: Characterisation of farmer’s foe wins public affection

Environment 1
l

Ministers’ praise for driving sentencing report

Crime
The Yorkshire Post has been campaigning on the issue since February 2014

Harrowing research reveals key triggers for loneliness ‘epidemic’

Health
The hand of friendship - nine million people suffer from loneliness according to new research.

YP Comment: Loneliness - nine million reasons to act as hidden epidemic’s true toll revealed

Opinion
Louis Tomlinson with mum Johannah Deakin

Mum of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson dies aged 42 following leukemia battle

Obituaries
Joanna Lumley with Peter Vaughan, best known for his roles in Porridge and Game Of Thrones, who has died aged 93

Death of Game of Thrones and Porridge villain Peter Vaughan, 93

Theatre
Andrew Sachs, best known for playing Spanish waiter Manuel in Fawlty Towers, has died aged 86

Classic video: John Cleese leads tributes to Andrew Sachs, Fawlty Towers’ Manuel

Obituaries
Peter Gibson with one of the stained glass windows at the Spurriergate Centre, York

A life in stained glass: tributes to Minster Window-cleaner

News