Housebuilder ​Taylor Wimpey​ ​said it expect​​s ​2016 ​profit​s to come in at the ​top end of ​expectations, after housing completions rose ​4 per cent ​over the year.​

​The FTSE 100 ​firm reported good demand for housing and solid trading, with completion numbers rising to 13,881 from 13,341 the pr​evious​ year.​

​The group said lower interest rates and a wide range of mortgages helped ​to ​drive sales.

​​It reported a strong performance in Yorkshire in 2016,​ ​citing good levels of demand and solid market fundamentals.​

​The average selling price for Yorkshire ​rose 8​ ​per cent​ to £209​,000 from ​£194,000 in 2015​. ​

​​In 2016 total home completions in Yorkshire​ ​rose​ 7 per cent​ to 1,772 ​and the group delivered 260 affordable homes in the region​, up from 245​ in 2015​.​

​​The company said home completions in the UK including joint ventures jumped to 13,881 in the year to December 31, while the overall average selling price rose by 11​ per cent​ to £255,000 from £230,000 in 2015.

The firm credited low interest rates with helping to ramp up demand.

​It said that c​ustomers continue to benefit from a wide range of mortgage products and low interest rates with customer confidence remaining robust.

The ​group reported a slight rise in the cancellation rate from 12​ per cent​ to 13​ per cent​ and a drop in the private reservation rate from 0.73 homes per outlet per week to 0.72.

The year-end order book excluding joint ventures edged lower to £1.68​m from £1.78​m.

Chief executive Pete Redfern said the company was pleased with the figures, considering "wider macroeconomic uncertainty".

"In a market characterised by solid fundamentals, we ended the year with a strong forward order book and made good progress against our enhanced medium-term targets​,​"​ he said.​

Taylor Wimpey's latest trading update comes ahead of its earnings release on February 28, when analysts expect full-year operating profits to come in between £706.4​m to £755​m​.

Mr Redfern said profits are expected to come in at the upper end of market consensus.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst George Salmon said: "After an initial Brexit dip, house price growth and mortgage approvals have both stabilised recently and, as might be expected for a country with such a chronic housing shortage, the fires of demand continue to burn strongly.

"However, despite things looking brighter, the group continues to adopt a more cautious approach to land acquisitions. This is sensible as all manner of potential knock-on effects are still possible for the UK economy as Britain negotiates its exit from the EU."