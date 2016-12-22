Tetley Field victory but Leeds campaigners fight on

A CAMPAIGN group in is celebrating a victory after plans to sell off greenbelt land in Meanwood to fund a major redevelopment of Headingley Stadium were withdrawn.

But members of the Save Tetley Field campaign group have vowed to fight on to ensure that the land remains greenbelt.

Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket Clubs have withdrawn planning applications for residential developments on land the clubs own at Tetley Field in Weetwood and Thorpe Lane in Tingley.

The plans had come under fire from residents, including TV writer Kay Mellor.

Martyn Thomas, chair of Weetwood Residents Association, said: “This is a real victory as the application generated extensive local opposition.”

Mr Thomas said the group will be continuing to fight after Leeds City Council earmarked Tetley Field for housing in the first draft of the council’s Site Allocation Plan in 2015. The plan goes to public inquiry in 2017.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds Rhinos have said they are exploring all options with Leeds City Council’s help in a bid to find other ways of funding the £39m Headingley Carnegie Stadium redevelopment to ensure that the stadium maintains full internationa status.

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: “Leeds City Council recognises the importance of Headingley Carnegie Stadium maintaining full international sporting status and is in dialogue with Leeds Rugby and Yorkshire County Cricket Club to try and find a solution which will ensure that continues into the future.”