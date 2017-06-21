The 10 best spots in Leeds for a £10 lunch

Bringing a packed lunch to work is a great money saving idea, but sometimes you crave something a little more exciting.

Thankfully there are plenty of eateries in Leeds serving delicious lunches for £10 or less.

Dough Boys

Nothing beats a deliciously cheesy slice of warm pizza, and at Dough Boys you can tuck into a range of unusual flavours for a pleasingly low price.

Housed in Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, you’ll find six unusual Neapolitan style pizzas to try by the slice from just £2.40, and half price offers run throughout the week.

Visit: 1A Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP

Tortilla

As a permanent resident in Trinity Kitchen, this Mexican eatery has become a Leeds favourite, and their tasty burritos make the perfect lunch time snack.

For £5.40, load a soft tortilla with your choice of meat - from grilled chicken or steak, to red tractor pork – as well as beans, rice, vegetables, salsa, cheese and sour cream.

Alternatively, try the tacos, chicken quesadillas or nachos for £5.20.

Visit: 401 Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen, LS1 5AY

Sociable Folk

Offering an array of wraps, bagels, soups, flatbreads and salads, Sociable Folk has all the lunch time essentials you could ever crave.

Tandoori chicken, spicy falafel and chilli beef are all cooked on the grill, and you can build your own salad to go along with your choice.

Everything on the menu is less than £6, and if you opt for the meal deal, you can add a soup or salad to your order for just an extra £2.

Visit: 10 Wellington Place, LS1 4AP

Jack-Pots

If you’re tired of standard sandwiches or salads, a loaded jacket potato is an ideal alternative.

Slowly baked to perfection by Jack-Pots, you can add a wide range of toppings to your potato.

From the exotic Mexican beef chilli and chicken fajita, to the classic three cheese and tuna mayo, you can enjoy a satisfying lunch for less than £6.

Visit: West One, 114 Wellington Street, LS1 1BA

Appetite Deli

Nestled in the heart of the business district, Appetite Deli offers a tempting selection of breakfasts, gourmet sandwiches, salads and baked potatoes.

While there’s plenty to choose from on the menu, if you have something specific in mind you can mix and match your favourite fillings to create a lunch just the way you like it - all for no more than £5.

Visit: 27 Wellington Street, LS1 4EA

Wok&Go

Fusing the finest flavours from Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese and Japanese cuisine, you can grab a delicious made to order lunch at Wok&Go from just £3.95.

Choose from a variety of meats, vegetables, noodles, rice and sauces for your lunch box, and - if you’re feeling particularly hungry - add spring rolls and a drink for just £2 extra.

Visit: 4 Albion Street, LS1 6HX

Primo’s

Expect gourmet American hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches and a range of sides at Primo’s, in the relaxed setting of the Leeds Corn Exchange.

While there’s a lot to choose from on the menu here, the hot dogs are undoubtedly the star of the show – and, starting from £3.25, you’ll have enough change left over to go back for seconds.

Visit: Leeds Corn Exchange, 42 Call Lane, LS1 7BR

Sesame

Priding itself on its use of fresh, locally sourced produce, this chic deli offers a wide variety of wholesome lunch options which won’t break the bank.

From hot dishes (including homemade pasta bake, quiche and Yorkshire pie and peas) to a selection of sandwiches, salads, noodle pots and sushi boxes, you can enjoy your lunch and still have plenty of change left over for a smoothie or sweet treat.

Visit: 18 St Paul’s Street, LS1 2LE / Leeds University Union, Lifton Place, LS2 9JT

Bundobust

Bundobust has become one of Leeds’ most popular eateries, thanks to its flavoursome Indian street food delicacies and wide range of craft beers.

The restaurant serves some great small plates and lunch dishes for less than £10.

Take advantage of their weekday lunch express menu, where you can choose two dishes for £7, including their famous onion bhajis.

Visit: 6 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ

Café Moor

Serving a variety of North African and Middle Eastern street food, Café Moor is the place to go if you’re seeking bold flavours to spice up your lunchtime.

Their meals start at £5.50, and are served with chips, houmous, garlic sauce, Arabic bread and mixed salad.

They also do some tasty sandwiches and boureks from only £3.50.

Visit: Kirkgate Market, 34 George Street, LS2 7HY