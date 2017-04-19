The 13 MPs who voted against an early general election

Thirteen MPs - including nine Labour - voted against Prime Minister Theresa May’s motion calling for an early general election.
This included Labour’s Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley), Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Fiona Mactaggart (Slough), Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton), Dennis Skinner (Bolsover) and Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton).
Three independents: Lady Hermon (North Down), Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East) and Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West).
One SDLP: Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South).
SDLP MPs Margaret Ritchie (South Down) and Mark Durkan (Foyle) acted as tellers for the noes.