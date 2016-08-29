The heartache is over as Hull celebrate Challenge Cup joy

BY THE time they started joyously dancing to 1990s hit Freed From Desire today, there were serious doubts if Hull FC’s players and staff would ever get down from the stage.

However, when you have finally won the Challenge Cup at Wembley for the first time in your history - the East Yorkshire club is 151 years old, by the way - it is a feat worth enjoying.

The club’s squad had already celebrated hard since Saturday’s epic 12-10 win over Warrington Wolves and as thrilled fans lined Hull’s streets this afternoon to see the open-top bus parade that weaved through then, they basked in the glory further.

Granted, there may have already been a few sore heads - were the players wearing sunglasses at this homecoming due to the glorious weather or simply to hide evidence of their well-earned partying?

But they were soon forgotten as, remarkably, about 23,000 Black and Whites supporters packed into Queens Gardens to rejoice with their heroes once more.

Members of the squad were invited up onto the stage in pairs to be cheered before the triumvirate of captain Gareth Ellis, coach Lee Radford and chairman Adam Pearson appeared last, Ellis raising that gleaming trophy aloft again just as he had done at Wembley two days previously.

Frank Pritchard, the charismatic Kiwi second-row, included all the crowd as he captured the moment on Instagram while there was countless renditions of the club anthem Old Faithful. Heroic hooker Danny Houghton, who made a crucial try-saving tackle on Saturday, jigged away before being hoisted on to the shoulders of team-mate Scott Taylor to continue the sing-along.

Try-scorer Mahe Fonua flashed his golden teeth, Jamie Shaul escaped being interviewed having apparently lost his voice amid the celebrations while Radford succinctly roared: ‘We’re very privileged - Hull’s the best club in the country followed by the best supporters!”

Coun Steve Brady, the leader of Hull City Council, is a fan of the club’s fierce rivals Hull KR - who famously beat Hull in the 1980 final at Wembley - but even he did not begrudge them this moment.

“As a Rovers supporter I remember that great game in 1980 but I do feel very proud now as this is a great celebration for the city,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“Everyone in the city - Rovers fans included - wanted Hull to do it and the spirit the players show epitomised the people of Hull. It was a performance of dogged determination and, after such a physical battle, the feat needs to be celebrated.

“What a brilliant day to do this with such fantastic weather and it’s great that as City of Culture we go into 2017 with Hull FC as Challenge Cup holders.”

Pearson added: “It was a great night Saturday celebrating back at our hotel in Hertfordshire when there was around 200 of us there.

“Suddenly, it was then when I realised what is driving the team spirit - so many of the boys have big families and they were all there together as one which was lovely to see.

“But then there’s this (homecoming) as well. We’re really thankful to Coun Brady for putting it on for us and what a way to come home. It’s a great turnout and brilliant to see so many people here.”

HULL’S WIN is so important to the club because of the heartache which has been previously suffered in the Challenge Cup.

The club had played in 15 such finals before but succeeded only three times - and never at the iconic venue that is Wembley Stadium.

Hull won their first Challenge Cup at Halifax’s Thrum Hall in 1914 before the competition had moved there.

The club lifted it again in 1982, but only after a replay at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

The next victory for Hull was at Cardiff in 2005 when the national stadium was being re-built.

Their most painful defeat at Wembley was in the 1980 derby loss to arch-rivals, Hull KR.