The Huddersfield cloth used to make Conor McGregor's controversial suit

A bespoke tailor based in Huddersfield will stock replicas of a controversial suit worn by UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The Northern Irish fighter wore a suit with the phrase 'f*** you' woven into the pinstripes while confronting opponent Floyd Mayweather at a press conference ahead of their fight in Las Vegas this weekend.

The cloth was made by Huddersfield Fine Worsteds and manufactured in the former mill town, and they have now granted a licence to a local tailor to stock their own versions of the divisive outfit.

Owen Scott Bespoke have been given the UK rights to the fabric, and will stock both suits and accessories made from it at their stores in Huddersfield and Leeds.

Off-the-rack suits will cost £795 for a two-piece or £995 for a three-piece, while bespoke suits will start from £2,000. Ties and handkerchiefs will also be available.

The tailor's owner Scott Hufton said:

“Huddersfield has a renowned reputation for producing some of the finest cloths in the world so it’s fantastic to see that a Huddersfield product has reached a worldwide audience and gained the recognition it deserves.

“We’ve been working with HFW to commission the same cloth used for Conor McGregor’s suit and we’re really excited to be able to offer the suits to our customers. Our initial plan was to offer a bespoke suit made in the cloth but having already received a number of enquiries, we felt it was necessary to make some off the rack suits as well.”