The Yorkshire Post says: It's time for unity over Brexit - for the sake of British businesses

The fact that the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) felt compelled to speak out and warn that divisions between ministers were undermining business confidence is a damning indictment of the Government.

This powerful network, which represents tens of thousands of UK companies employing nearly six million people, has effectively called on the Tories to get their act together – and it is right to do so at such a pivotal moment in our history.

Theresa May insists that her Cabinet is united on the UK’s Brexit position, despite evidence to the contrary and the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s fatuous talk of ‘red lines’.

There’s no doubt that Mrs May is in a difficult position, however she hasn’t helped herself. The Prime Minister followed up her anodyne Florence speech with an utterly dismal appearance on The Andrew Marr Show at the weekend where she displayed none of the leadership qualities the nation needs to see.

If Mrs May is to avoid becoming a political footnote in the eyes of future historians then she must revert to the clear, no-nonsense politician who first stood on the steps of Number 10 less than 18 months ago.

Yet there appears to be a fatalism within her party that a Corbyn government is somehow inevitable when the truth is it is anything but. Mr Corbyn and his cohorts undoubtedly have momentum but they, too, have deep divisions within their ranks and it’s worth remembering Harold Wilson’s famous utterance that “a week is a long time in politics.”

Nevertheless, the day of reckoning is fast approaching for the Tories and this is possibly the last chance for the Prime Minister to convince not only her own party, but the country itself, that she is the person best suited to lead Britain through these troubled and uncharted waters and is not the busted flush that she increasingly appears to be.