The Yorkshire Post Says: Parents' role in fight against obesity

As with the rest of the country, obesity among primary school children in Yorkshire is a matter of major concern.

New figures have been published by Leeds-based NHS Digital which highlight how the number of obese children doubles between reception and Year 6, with one in five seriously overweight by the time they leave primary school. In Yorkshire, the problem is at its most acute in Bradford and Hull.

While by no means are Yorkshire’s figures the worst in the country, they are above the national average for levels of childhood obesity. This is an issue on which parents and guardians must take primary responsibility for looking after their children’s health, and in doing so, lessen their chances of developing debilitating major health conditions in later life that will end up greatly costing the NHS and social care services.

Indeed, health problems are starting ever earlier – more children in the UK than previously are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, some as young

as seven.

However, this personal duty on families must also be matched with Government action at a time when over £500m is being cut from public health grants to local councils.

The Local Government Association has suggested giving councils powers to ban junk food advertising near schools, as well as introducing clearer food and drink labelling.

But it is important to note the Government is already taking some steps. A levy on the soft drinks industry will come into effect in April, while Public Health England has formulated a sugar reduction programme with the aim of a 20 per cent reduction in sugar in key foods by 2020. Leading manufacturers have also announced they will lower the amount of sugar in their products as a result.

Joint efforts must continue. As a society, we all have a responsibility to tackle this problem.

