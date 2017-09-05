The Yorkshire Post Says: The hardest battle is recovery

Like so many of his comrades who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Ken Nash’s greatest battle came on his return to Blighty.

As the army sergeant struggled to come to terms with the horrors of war, his life disintegrated and home became a leaky caravan.

Yet, thanks to Help for Heroes and its Phoenix House recovery centre in Catterick, he has turned his life around and found, by chance, a hidden talent for art. This catharsis has led to the most remarkable charcoal drawing of a lion called Silent Roar.

The signifiance of the name? Post-traumatic stress disorder, he says, “is silent”.

“You don’t see it, but it’s screaming inside you to come out,” he added by way of explanation.

It was his salvation. And there’s another reason why there’s such demand for the 41-year-old’s acclaimed work.

Twelve years after the proud Yorkshireman’s war came to an end in Iraq, the need for practical – and emotional – support for Britain’s latest generation of military heroes has never been greater. Ken Nash’s story is the perfect illustration of this.

