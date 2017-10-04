The Yorkshire Post says: Was Boris Johnson's speech a masterpiece in hypocrisy?

LEAVING aside Boris Johnson’s characteristic ebullience and rhetorical flamboyance, the Foreign Secretary’s party conference speech was just as enigmatic as the man who still harbours ambitions of becoming Prime Minister.

If he has so much faith in Theresa May’s leadership, and if he agrees “with every syllable” of the Tory leader’s recent Brexit speech in Florence, why are so many MPs calling for his head for disloyalty?

Either this speech was a masterpiece in hypocrisy or Mr Johnson now needs to silence his more excitable acolytes and order them to profess loyalty to the Government as Brexit talks enter another critical phase.

Equally, Mrs May would be wise not to sideline her Foreign Secretary. His speech, culminating with his call to “let that lion roar”, was the most passionate of this year’s lacklustre Tory conference and Mr Johnson, quirks and all, clearly has a broader reach than many of his Cabinet colleagues.

If she regards him as the best person to be Foreign Secretary, he must be allowed to become a cheerleader for Great Britain plc while being careful not to undermine the doctrine of collective responsibility.

That said, this speech puts the onus on Mrs May to raise her own game when she delivers her keynote address today. Though not a natural orator, she needs to demonstrate why her party, and her country, should still entrust her following this year’s election miscalculation.

Rather than focusing exclusively on Labour’s profligacy, she needs to demonstrate how she intends to make a positive difference and re-energise the country – patience in the Tories is wearing thin after seven years in power – and that she’s still capable of leading rather than being led after being denied a Parliamentary majority by the electorate.

If not, Mr Johnson’s new-found loyalty might find itself being severely tested.